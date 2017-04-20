A home in Didcot linked to drug use has been closed by police for three months.

Officers secured a partial closure order for 10 Green Road in the town at Oxford Magistrates' Court yesterday after presenting a catalogue of evidence of anti-social behaviour linked to drugs supply from the address.

The force said the only remaining option was to seek closure of the property.

The order bans anyone, including residents, for being on the premises for three months.

PC Stuart Betts said: "Didcot Neighbourhood Team have obtained the first closure order on a privately owned address in the South and Vale local policing area.

“This closure order further demonstrates the close working relationship between Thames Valley Police and partner stakeholders.

"Action will always be taken where anti-social behaviour causes misery to the community.

“Anyone who is tempted to allow drug dealers into their home needs to be aware that we will do whatever is necessary to protect our communities.”