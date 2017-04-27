Two children were among four people injured in a four-car smash outside The Snooty Mehmaan restaurant near Faringdon.

Paramedics raced to the scene following the crash at about 8.40am this morning.

A man who was in one of the cars involved was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford with back and neck pain.

A woman and two children, aged one and three, who were travelling in another vehicle, were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Those in the other two cars involved were not injured.

The crash on the westbound carriageway lead to long tailbacks in both directions on the A420.