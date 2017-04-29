ALL aboard for a golden anniversary at Didcot Railway Centre this Bank Holiday.

The three-day gala event, starting tomorrow, will celebrate the heritage centre’s 50th anniversary.

Visitors will have the chance to get up close and personal with some of the centre’s most prized engines, including the 4144, 6021 and Steam Railmotor 93.

On Sunday afternoon there will be a Spitfire and Hurricane flypast as well as music from the Oxford Ukuleles.

Working miniature railways and visiting engines from Severn Valley Railway and East Anglian Railway Museum will also be on hand to entertain visitors. And for beer lovers, the Black Python Real Ale bar will be open on all three days.

Ann Middleton, commercial manager at the centre, said: “We hope it will be a really fun and enjoyable weekend for all the family.

“We have got so many things going on at the centre to celebrate our special milestone.

“We hope we will be open for business for the next 50 years and more.”

The Oxford Mail is encouraging its Camera Club members to capture their moments at the centre, either enjoying a pint of Black Python or on board their favourite locomotive.

Send in your pictures to: picturedesk@oxfordmail.co.uk or share them on the Oxford Mail Camera Club facebook group.