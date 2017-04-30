STRANDED rail passengers were given food and water by a council emergency response team after signalling failures on the line between Didcot and Swindon.

Oxfordshire County Council's emergency planning unit said it provided the support to people using Great Western Railway (GWR) services at Didcot Parkway Station after they were hit by delays at about 4.15pm yesterday.

Due to planned works already closing an alternative line, the bank holiday weekend and a number of large events at Twickenham and Wembley, it said GWR's usual arrangements were 'stretched'.

It helped to draft in replacement buses from local companies and arrange for taxi firms to help transport passengers who were stuck. People were also told how to claim back expenses.

Over a period of five hours, council staff arranged for the fire service to collect bottled water and food which was then handed out to passengers.

Principal emergency planning officer Carol MacKay said: “I would like to remind those travelling to always charge their mobile phone, take a drink and snacks with them and have access to a small amount of money should they experience unexpected delays whether travelling by bus, train or car”.