AN extra-large garden waste collection will be available to residents in Vale of White Horse from next week.

From Monday, May 15 residents will be able to put out the equivalent of one extra brown-bin’s worth of garden waste in sacks next to their bin on the normal collection day.

For residents living in South Oxfordshire, their extra-waste week will start on Monday, May 22.

Both district councils have asked residents not to use trade bags or rubble sacks to hold the additional waste.

For more details visit: whitehorsedc.gov.uk