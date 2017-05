BUSINESS park owners near Didcot are encouraging staff to get on their bikes and leave their cars at home.

MEPC, which runs Milton Park, has linked up with Vectos to launch a new travel campaign.

This is encouraging firms on the business park to use greener travel.

Employees are also being encouraged to share cars and 450 staff have already signed up for a lift share scheme.

A travel survey identified 1,300 staff happy to consider alternatives to driving.