A MUM-of-three who battled breast cancer is now treading the boards for a charity performance.

Anna Berry will be taking a lead role in Didcot Phoenix Drama Group's performance of Gail Young's 'Cheshire Cats.'

The drama group, which has been running since 1983, has coincided its shows with the official London MoonWalk on Saturday, where thousands of women will march half and full marathon distances to raise money and awareness of breast cancer.

And for Mrs Berry, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014, taking on a lead in a play about the MoonWalk is a very important responsibility.

The 35-year-old from Didcot said: "My character is called Yvonne, all the ladies have different connections and reasons for doing the moon walk but I don't want to give any spoilers away.

"Although treatment and research has improved incredibly over the last decade, cancer does not stop and there are clinical trials going on all the time.

"A lady in a breast cancer group I am a part of has got secondary cancer but she has been on this clinical trial and she was told there has been no growth.

"And this is what we need to keep funding, more trials like this to give people a chance."

Following a lumpectomy, chemotherapy and radiotherapy Mrs Berry now has no evidence of disease (NED).

She added: "My little one was nine months old when I was diagnosed and the middle one had just started school.

"It was very difficult and very stressful but I did get a lot of help from my family.

"I wanted to be a part of the show to help raise awareness."

The company will be performing the comedy at Didcot Civic Hall tomorrow and Saturday at 7.30pm.

Founding member and director of the show Karen Carey said initially the group had planned to do 'Wind in the Willows' for its spring show.

The 51-year-old who lives in Harwell said: "I was looking through alternatives and a friend of mine was doing the MoonWalk and so it just all fell into place.

"It has been hard work but it has been so nice to be able to work with such a small cast.

"But we wanted to include as many people from the group in the production so we've got a few comedy sketches, written by Victoria Wood also in the performance.

"She used to do the MoonWalk so everything all ties in together."

Tickets are £10 or £6 for concessions and are available online at didcotphoenixdrama.co.uk

All profits from the night will go to Cancer Research UK.