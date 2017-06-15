A DEALER who dished out drugs after struggling to get a job following a stint in prison has been thrown back behind bars.

After police uncovered thousands of pounds worth of drugs at his Didcot home Martin Rendell confessed he had turned to drug dealing

The father-of-two, who had 13 convictions, claimed he was in 'desperate need' of cash after failing to convince employers to hire him.

He came before Recorder John Ryder QC for sentence, wiping tears from his eyes as he heard he would be jailed for three years.

Sitting at Oxford Crown Court, the recorder warned Rendell he would face 'substantial' jail terms if he continued breaking the law.

He added: "You will never enjoy your employment prospects nor will you enjoy any form of relationship with your very young children if you continue your serious offending."

Police discovered the drugs after storming the convict's Cotswold Park home at about 1.40am on September 22 last year, prosecutor Jane Davies said.

Officers spotted 26.38g of cocaine – worth £2,500 – as well as 18.54g of cannabis – worth about £180 – in the dealer's bedroom.

Weighing scales, £1,000 in cash, zip-lock bags and other drugs paraphernalia were also uncovered at the 26-year-old's home.

Text messages detected on one of three mobile phones found indicated Rendell was dealing drugs, the court heard on Tuesday.

Defence barrister Jacob Bindman said Rendell was handed his first conviction at 17 for wounding on a joint enterprise basis, later spending time behind bars for other 'violent offences'.

Rendell, who had a previous conviction for cannabis possession, made a 'real effort' to deal with his control and anger management issues before turning to drug dealing, the barrister claimed.

The dealer found out he was to become a father for the second time and decided to dish out drugs to friends and 'further associates' to provide for his family, Mr Bindman said.

He has also had a 'difficult' past year, losing contact with his father after his parents split up and seeing his brother admitted to Littlemore Mental Health Centre.

The barrister went on to tell the court the criminal 'fully accepted' he was in the wrong, confessing his crimes in court at the first opportunity.

Rendell, who must pay a victim surcharge, admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine, a class A drug, and possession of cannabis, a class B drug.

Recorder Ryder ordered the forfeiture of the £1,000, as well as the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs and paraphernalia.