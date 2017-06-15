WELLY-WANGING, tug-of-war and 16 types of beer are among the attractions at this sixth annual West Hendred Not Just a Beer Festival this weekend.

The two-day party kicks off tomorrow night at West Hendred Village Hall from 6pm with a barbecue until 11pm.

The fun continues on Saturday from 11am to 11pm with a Hog roast and a host of games including skittles, quoits and aunt sally.

Ciders, perry and wines will be available alongside the beer and event some soft drinks and free squash.

A daytime bouncy castle for very small children will be replaced with jazz music for the grown-ups from 8pm.

Entry is £3.50 to include souvenir glass and children go free on Saturday 11am - 5pm with free drinks. Parking is available in nearby fields or on the road.

Profits go to the village hall.