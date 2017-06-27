IT was a star-studded affair at Didcot Railway Centre as models and props used in a popular TV show were on display.

Children brought up in the 1980s and early 1990s will remember that after Thomas the Tank Engine there was Tugs, which told the story of two anthropomorphised tugboats.

A collection of the surviving models and props from Clearwater Features was exhibited at the centre over the weekend.

The exhibition comes after the centre was awarded with a Certificate of Excellence from consumer travel review website TripAdvisor.

This is the third consecutive award it has received and commercial manager Ann Middleton said the team was chuffed.

She added: "I am delighted that the centre has again been awarded the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence for the year.

"It is very gratifying for the many volunteers involved here and shows that their continued heard work has been worth it."

The award recognises establishments that consistently earn positive TripAdvisor reviews from visitors.