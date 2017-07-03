FINELY waxed bonnets shimmered in the July sun as hundreds of cars revved their engines at an inaugural car show.

Notcutts Garden Centre hosted the event which drew classic cars and their owners from across the county on Sunday.

A fun fair also entertained youngsters as their parents perused the line up of Jaguars and MGs on display.

Manager Jonathan Tew said: "This was the perfect day out for classic car owners, enthusiasts and families and we encourage everyone to come along to the centre and enjoy the activities we had on offer.

"We had fantastic weather and a really brilliant selection of cars from right across the ages.

"People from local motoring groups brought along their vehicles as well as residents who had a passion for cars."

Several prizes were handed out throughout the day including the 'car you would most like to take home', awarded to Michael Sparks from Eynsham for his Jaguar XK150.

Alan Lawson from Berinsfield and his Wolseley 6/90 won the prize for the car 'most in need of some TLC'.

Edward Hodgson travelled the furthest to the show in his VW T2 Camper Van all the way from Reading.

Mr Tew added: "It was just a bit of fun and certainly was a great round off of the day.

"I think both David Tomlin and Alan Marsden were delighted to receive the best car in show awards for their Triumph Italia and Jaguar XK120."

The garden centre near Nuneham Courtenay was inspired to organise its own celebration of vehicles from the past after it hosted an MG rally in October last year.

After six months of planning and hard work Mr Tew now hopes this can be an annual event.

He added: "It was a really brilliant day, we had so many people come up to us to say they would definitely come next year.

"We hope we can grow it so it gets bigger and better every time.

"It is a wonderful way of drawing people and families together."

For more information about the centre visit notcutts.co.uk