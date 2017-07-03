TICKETS to see the world famous locomotive the Flying Scotsman as it visits the county are now on sale.

Didcot Railway Centre will host the locomotive at Didcot Railway Centre for three days during the August bank holiday weekend.

Didcot Railway Centre operations manager Roger Orchard said: "We are delighted to have been chosen by the National Railway Museum to show off their most famous locomotive in our living steam railway museum.

"Passengers will be able to ride behind Flying Scotsman in beautifully restored carriages from the 1930s and there will be frequent trips to watch and photograph the train as it goes by.

"We are also working with our neighbours in the community to ensure they are able to share in this experience, and will be working to support local businesses."

The 60103 Flying Scotsman appearance is the first time in more than a decade that the locomotive will be back at the railway centre.

Admission is by ticket only from the railway centre and needs to be bought prior to August 26, 27 and 28."

National Railway Museum head of operations Jim Lowe said: "Following the successful restoration of the Flying Scotsman, we’re delighted to be able to give as many people as possible the opportunity to see this magnificent locomotive in person.

"Embarking on a national tour, we’re visiting Wales, the South and South West of England and will be returning to Didcot over the August Bank Holiday weekend for the first time since the engine was restored.

"We’re excited to be back and expect the crowds to be out in force once again."

For more details about the visit didcotrailwaycentre.org.uk