IT was a successful hat-trick for a Didcot dad after his third football family fundraiser for Cystic Fibrosis was a striking success.

Hundreds of people flocked to Boundary Park on Sunday to enjoy fun fair rides, food stalls and most importantly marvel at the skills of the 14 teams taking part in the tournament.

Fred Swanborough was inspired by his 10-year-old son Freddie, who has the condition, to organise the first Cystic Fibrosis Family Fun Day in 2015.

The 34-year-old said: "I am so proud of him and everything he has achieved despite having this illness and spending six weeks in hospital this year.

"This is what keeps me going and makes me want to keep organising this event every year.

"It was a really great day on Sunday and I hope everyone who came enjoyed themselves."

Previously the tournament had been held at Edmonds Park but Mr Swanborough said the event on Sunday has sparked a new relationship with Boundary Park.

He added: "I am really excited to say that we have teamed up with the park so from now on we will always have the fun day here.

"We were the first charity to have a collection tin on the park pavilion's bar and now we are the first charity to have an event there as well."

On the day Mr Swanborough believes the event raised more than £600 for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust, but he still has a long way to in order to reach his target of raising £40,000 before he turns 40, having so far brought in about £16,000 in total.

He said: "I have set myself a really big challenge but I am determined to hit it.

"This is not just for Freddie, this is for the 10,800 people across the country that have Cystic Fibrosis.

"There is still so much more that needs to be done to help people with Cystic Fibrosis live as much of an ordinary life as possible."

The genetic condition leads to a build-up of thick sticky mucus in the lungs, digestive system and other organs, causing a wide range of symptoms that affect the entire body.

Watching all the action unfold on the pitch on Sunday was Dannii Hutchins from the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

She said: "We are extremely grateful to Fred, his family and friends for setting up such a wonderful family fun day.

"The support shown by the community is absolutely astounding and we simply couldn’t continue our vital work, supporting those living with Cystic Fibrosis, without the help of fundraisers such as Fred and his team of event organisers.

"Thank you to everyone involved in making this such a great day."

