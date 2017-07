BANJAXED, The Mercenaries, Tim Frier and La Phooka are among the bands already confirmed for this year's WADS Stock music festival at Dry Sandford.

The all-day celebration of music, community and classic cars will once again take over the grounds of Wootton and Dry Sandford Community Centre near Abingdon on Saturday, July 29.

From midday until 11pm there will also be fun fair rides, a barbecue, craft stalls, Morris dancing and a 'tropical slush cabin'.