KIND and responsive staff at a county-wide homecare firm have been recognised for their efforts by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

My Carer Oxfordshire is only the second provider in the county to receive a rare 'outstanding' from the regulator after an inspection visit in early May.

The agency, based in Faringdon, was supporting 68 individuals across Oxfordshire at the time of the visit and the CQC said it received 'extremely positive feedback'.

In a glowing report, inspectors said: "People and relatives were delighted with the kindness and thoughtfulness of staff which exceeded their expectations.

"People told us the support they received significantly improved their well-being... [and] consistently referred to the registered managers and staff as kind and caring people."

At present the service has 26 people on its books and offers domiciliary care to people of all ages and walks of life, including those with dementia and learning disabilities.

Carers are supported by a five-strong office team, including three care co-ordinators and two managers.

Inspectors rated My Carer Oxfordshire outstanding for being caring and responsiveness, and good for safety, effectiveness and leadership.

They said: "Care plans were personalised and centred on people's preferences, views and experiences as well as their care and support needs.

"The provider valued their staff team and endeavoured to take steps to retain and develop staff to their full potential."

The report also noted that medicines were handled safely, with risks such as moving around the home and specific health conditions carefully assessed and managed.

All staff were given chances to refresh their training in areas like food hygiene and safeguarding, often followed up by knowledge checks with a 100 per cent pass mark set.

One of the 11 clients who spoke to the CQC said: "They are amazing. Very understanding, very caring. They understand everything I have got wrong with me."

Along with Caretree Limited, which received a top rating in February, My Carer is one of just 65 similar agencies in the UK to be rated outstanding by the CQC.

Part-time co-ordinator Dawn Thomas, who also works as a carer herself, said: "It's absolutely fabulous and a real honour to get it.

"This reflects how the carers go above and beyond what's actually required, and that's the difference.

"The people are just amazing. Every day you can go out and somebody will make you smile. They cheer up our day as much as we cheer up theirs."