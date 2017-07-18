SPLURGE guns, gangsters and the prohibition era made for a thrilling performance for audiences in Didcot.

Theatre goers were gripped by the classic gangster comedy that made Jodie Foster famous.

And staying true to the original 1976 film directed by Alan Parker, the whole cast were children and teenagers.

Last week students from both St Birinus School and Didcot Girls' School took on the leading roles.

Head of performing arts at St Birinus, Andrew Walker, said: "A terrific cast from both schools performed to packed houses to see a production of great wit and imagination.

"With such an exceptionally talented cast it is almost impossible to name individuals worthy of a special note but obviously Daniel Kelly Lloyd as Bugsy, Laura Bennie as Blousey, Harry Rowe as Tallulah, Tom Warrick as Fat Sam and James Cooper as Dandy Dan were the main characters.

"Other stars that filled more than one cameo role included Tom Atkinson Seed, Nathaniel Mullan as the opening singer, later to become chief gangster and boxer.

"Ethan Vass was a gypsy violinist and boxing coach Cagey Joe and Sebastian Lawton brought the house down as the ventriloquist's dummy."

Adding a touch of professional magic to the performance was Jack Linaker of JL Lighting, a lighting engineer to many BBC shows.

Mr Walker added: "I am so proud of the entire cast and band."