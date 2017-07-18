A WOMAN was sexually assaulted after a man grabbed her from behind in Didcot.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following the incident on Sunday at about 12.30am.

Detectives said a man approached a woman who was walking in Edinburgh Drive close to the Orchard Centre.

They added he grabbed the woman from behind and then sexually assaulted her.

The man is black, about 6ft tall, and of a large build.

He has an eyebrow piercing with large diamonds on either side. At the time of the incident he was wearing a baby blue polo shirt, dark jeans and trainers.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Ben Henley, from Abingdon Force CID, said, "I would urge anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact police immediately.

"This serious sexual assault took place close to the Orchard Centre in Didcot, a busy part of the town, and I would appeal to anyone who thinks they may have seen or heard anyone acting suspiciously in the area at around the time to come forward and speak to officers.

"I would also encourage anybody who recognises the description of the man to contact police."

"Detectives are working to locate and apprehend the offender and additional patrols have been allocated to the local area. The victim is being supported by specially trained officers at this time."