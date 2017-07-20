STUDENTS' artistic flare is on fire and for the community to see in Didcot.

Two large murals now adorn the front of Didcot Fire Station, which were designed and painted by a Year 10 class at Didcot Girls' School.

Head of art and graphics at the school, Emma Rudman, had been approached by Jon Walker from the blue watch team at the station to design something for the front of the station.

She said: "I jumped at the chance for the students to work on a project.

"Once the students had worked on some designs, Jon and his team decided on what they would like them to include and it all went from there.

"The year 10 class collaborated on design, layout and the general aesthetics and worked as a team to create the two eight foot by four foot plywood panels.

"One panel communicates fire safety and the other reflects the local community, they compliment one another really well."

Jewson Ltd in Botley Road, in Oxford, donated the plywood panels for the artwork.

Headteacher Rachael Warwick said: "I am extremely grateful to the Blue Watch team for offering our students this opportunity.

"It is fantastic for the girls to see the work they have created in situ and to have created an enduring piece of art for our community."