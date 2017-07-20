TICKETS for this year's Towersey Festival near Thame are selling faster than ever, organisers have announced.

More than 85 per cent of adult weekend tickets have been snapped up for the 53rd annual outing.

Music lovers have been drawn to this year's headliners KT Tunstall and Newton Faulkner, both making their Towersey debuts.

This year's festival, over the weekend of August 25 - 28, also boasts the chart-topping Blockheads, former Bellowhead frontman Jon Boden, Eliza Carthy and the Wayward Band and Show of Hands.

Joining them are Newcastle folk rock legends Lindisfarne, Ed Sheeran co-writer Foy Vance, and comedian Rob Deering, while The Gary Stewart Band perform will their acclaimed tribute to Paul Simon’s Graceland album.

With the full programme now released, Towersey boasts 12 stages which are set to host more than 150 events across four days and nights.

Festival director Jo Heap said: "We’ve been really bowled over by the speed in which tickets have been flying out this year.

"We believe it’s down to a combination of elements including the strength of our programming across the board but also our commitment to improving site infrastructure and considering the importance of the entire festival experience."

One of the UK’s longest-running independent music festivals, Towersey has been a much-loved annual event on the UK’s festival calendar since 1965, regularly attracting 7,000 to 10,000 people.

In the meantime this year's Truck Festival kicks off today with shows from Glaswegian art-rockers Franz Ferdinand among other local and national names.

See page 12 for our exclusive interview with co-founder Robin Bennett, who tells our features editor Tim Hughes how it feels to be celebrating his festival's 20th anniversary.