A FEW famous faces may be spotted next week as a troupe of famous comedians make their way through Oxfordshire.

Bill Bailey and a gaggle of fellow entertainers will stride through parts of the county as they walk Britain’s oldest road for a cancer charity.

The comic, who lost his mum Madryn to cancer, will walk 100 miles along The Ridgeway to raise money for Stand up to Cancer.

Mr Bailey has invited some comedy friends to join him on the walk.

Among those hoping to appear alongside the 53-year-old are Jo Brand, Lee Mack, Kevin Eldon and Martin Trenaman.

Mr Bailey, who has already started raising funds for the charity, will take on the famous path backwards – which he puts down to being a ‘maverick’.

The comic, who describes The Ridgeway as ‘a hidden gem’, said: “Most people walk it west to east because the wind is at your back.

But I say ‘nah’. I’m a rebel – going Maverick. I’m going rogue for Stand Up To Cancer and going the other way.

“Plus, if I’m walking into the wind, my hair does that thing like a dog hanging out of the car window. I look better – much cooler.”

The six-day trek will begin just before the start of The Ridgeway on Dunstable Downs in southern Bedfordshire at the crack of dawn today.

He and the group will then walk about15 miles a day, traversing the Chiltern Hills and the North Wessex Downs Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The group will also pass Wantage, Didcot, Wallingford and Thame.

Mr Bailey is taking on the challenge for Stand Up To Cancer, a joint fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4, which supports game-changing research to tackle the disease.

He said: “It occurred to me that if I started a bit earlier and got a bit more organised, we could make a huge impact.

"We can get the message out there and raise a load of money that will help save lives.

“I immediately thought of Stand Up To Cancer because it has a really fantastic focus on the clinical trials, pushing forward the results of research and breakthroughs - getting them from the lab to patients as fast as possible.”

Mr Bailey's walk will start on Monday and finish on Saturday.

To offer support, text BILL5 to donate £5 to 70404, BILL10 to donate £10 to 70404, or donate online via bit.ly/2udZ2qa.