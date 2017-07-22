THEY queued for hours in the pouring rain to get in, but boy was it worth it as Franz Ferdinand kicked off this year's Truck Festival in style.

Waking up today in a mud bath after buckets of rainfall last night, music fan will definitely need their wellies today.

Festival goers trying to reach the rock event at Hill Farm, Steventon, near Didcot, were hit by a double whammy of gridlock on the roads and lengthy pedestrian queues to enter the site with some complaing of being stood waiting for more than four hours.

After a year of planning, the festival throwed open its gates yesterday as it celebrates its 20th anniversary.

After rocking out to Franz Ferdinand in Glaswegian-type conditions last night, music lovers can now look forward to rock & roll bad boy Peter Doherty and The Libertines today and platinum-selling west London garage-rockers The Vaccines on tomorrow.

Truck Festival was founded by brothers Robin and Joe Bennett, from Steventon, initially as a birthday celebration for Robin.

They built it up from a gathering of friends with a handful of local bands to a national player, staging artists of the calibre of Supergrass, Foals, Mercury Rev, The Mystery Jets, The Charlatans, The Lemonheads, Biffy Clyro and Radiohead's Philip Selway.

The brothers handed over control of the festival to Matt and the team for the 2012 event after running into financial difficulties, they remain involved, Robin programming The Saloon stage and Joe curating the Veterans and Virgins stage. The pair also run Truck’s environmentally-friendly sister event Wood Festival.