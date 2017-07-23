FIREFIGHTERS put out a thatched cottage blaze this morning.

Emergency services were called to the large-scale fire in Horn Lane, East Hendred.

A spokesman for South Central Ambulance Service said: "There were no patients requiring our services at the fire on Horn Lane, East Hendred.

"We were at scene to provide assistance to the fire service if needed due to the large number of firefighters they had on scene dealing with the blaze."