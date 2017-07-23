SHE has already raised more than £60,000 for Cancer Research UK and been crowned Ambassador of the Year for the charity.

But not wanting to rest on her laurels, Sue Duncombe is now gearing up for her next challenge.

The dedicated fundraiser is currently in training to take on a bike ride which includes visiting 101 Cancer Research UK shops around the country, covering 850 miles.

She will be riding with her husband Patrick McGuire who she met through the charity, after they both lost their first husband and wife to cancer.

During last month's Flame of Home ceremony, Ms Duncombe, whose first husband Philip died of prostate cancer on Christmas Day in 2009, said she felt emotional when at becoming Ambassador of the Year.

The 59-year-old added: "The award was a complete shock but had a big emotional impact.

"When something like this happens it reminds you of what it is that is driving you to make that difference.

"For me that is my husband Philip who died at too young an age.

"I am also constantly inspired by the people I meet through the charity who have been affected by cancer and who are doing incredible things for Cancer Research UK."

But with Patrick, 62,, who lost his wife Pam to cancer in 2007, by her side on her next challenge Ms Duncombe said she is determined to help beat cancer sooner.

She added: "Having both been widowed at the age of 52, due to our spouses dying from cancer, we both recognise the importance of charity’s work and want to save other families from having to go through this devastating experience."

The countdown is now on for the pair who are now hard at their training to ensure they are ready for the fundraiser.

She added: "I always do a physical challenge so after I did Land’s End to John O’Groats I thought about finding a way to combine the shops on a cycle route.

"We thought it would be a great way to draw attention to the shops and the number signifies more than 100 drug development projects and other research that are supported by Cancer Research UK."

The challenge will start at the Cancer Research UK charity shop in Wantage on Friday, August 4.

Cancer Research UK fundraising manager for Oxfordshire Tanisha Greenwood said: “Sue and Patrick are an incredible and inspiring powerhouse, their commitment to Cancer Research UK with their time and fundraising is amazing.

“The 101 CRUK Shop Cycle is the most epic challenge to date and is a real collaboration between fundraisers, trading and our research centres.

"The fight against cancer relies on every person and every pound.

"Sue and Patrick’s challenge inspires us to all play our part because together, we will beat cancer sooner.”