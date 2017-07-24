A DIDCOT woman has sacrificed her crowning glory for charity to help fund heart screenings for more than 100 young people.

Holding her rainbow locks in her hand and feeling her smooth new hairstyle, Rachael Mannion said she was pleased to have gone through with the charity stunt.

The 27-year-old braved the number one shave at Didcot's Cornerstone arts centre to raise £1,500 in memory of her close friend Guy Evans, who died in 2008.

She said: "I was a bit nervous beforehand but really pleased that so many people have donated.

"My hair was about 17 inches long so it is a bit breezy around the neck now.

"But on the plus side I am going to save a fortune on shampoo."

The money Ms Mannion has raised will go to the Guy Evans Memorial Fund at Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY), paying for 100 free places for heart screening at the Cornerstone September 2018.

Guy, who lived in Long Wittenham, is believed to have suffered a sudden fatal heart arrhythmia while riding his motorbike with friends in East Hendred.

The former St Birinus School, Didcot, pupil died just weeks after his 17th birthday, days after passing his motorcycle test and hours after receiving the news he had passed his three AS Levels.

Ms Mannion added: "Guy was healthy and happy the day he died and losing him was a great shock.

"My hair will grow back over the next couple of years but I hope the heart screening will be a lasting legacy for Guy."

Rachael Godding from Vogue Hair and Beauty in Didcot had the honour of wielding the clippers on Friday, July 14.

Guy's mum Beth Chesney-Evans held Ms Mannion's hand as her locks were cut.

She said: "I’m so proud of Rachael for volunteering to raise money in this way.

"It’s a brave thing to do and Guy was so fortunate to have such good friends.

"We hope the screening might identify other young people at risk and give them the chance of diagnosis and treatment that Guy never had."

Around 12 young people die every week in the UK of undiagnosed heart conditions, mostly between the ages of 14 and 35. Many are physically active and play a lot of sports.

As well as holding family screenings in memory of a loved son or daughter, CRY works with elite athletes, sports governing bodies, clubs and associations to offer heart screening.

Along with Ms Mannion's fundraiser, it is hoped a total of £7,500 will be collected in order for a heart screening event to take place next September.

For more information or to help Ms Mannion reach her target visit: justgiving.com/fundraising/cryheadshave