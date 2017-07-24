RESIDENTS of Didcot are pleading for their green spaces to be safeguarded ahead of their town's transformation.

A petition with more than 2,000 signatures was brought before South Oxfordshire District Council, in the hope they would pass a motion to safeguard all the green spaces on the Ladygrove.

Lead petitioner Simon Hewerdine said Thursday's debate was about ensuring green spaces were not lost for the 'greater good.'

He added: "This is not about whether the Didcot Garden Town status is a good or bad thing.

"It is just making sure the green spaces we currently have are protected when all of this change finally starts taking shape in the town.

"It was an opportunity for councillors who might not have known about the plan and the public's feeling towards it to understand what we are asking.

"The hope is for the park and other green spaces in Ladygrove to be granted village green status."

A victory was won earlier this year when a proposed technology campus on Ladygrove Park was pulled from the plans.

South Oxfordshire District Councillors referred the petition to its cabinet and a date has yet to be set for when they will meet to discuss further action.

Meanwhile a public consultation remains ongoing for the masterplan of the Didcot Garden Town, which finished on July 31.

The masterplan includes more than £600m worth of plans from re-locating the train station, transforming the Gateway site and Didcot's road infrastructure.

For more information and to comment visit: bit.ly/2uQ6J6G