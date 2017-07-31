AN annual activities week which began yesterday saw hundreds of families and children scaling walls and a bouncy castle as they celebrated the most popular launch event yet.

The Great Western Park annual activities week saw about 600 people turn out for one of the first activities – a fun in the park event – at the Stephen Freeman Primary School in Freeman Road, Didcot.

The annual event is now in its sixth year and is mainly aimed at families who live in the Great Western Park development in the town.

Organiser Mark Bodeker said that this year's launch had been its most successful yet.

He said: "It all started with a small group of about 30 people, but today we saw how it has grown as we had about 600 people.

"It just seems to grow and grow. It is probably the biggest we have ever had, it felt like it was.

"It went really well and it is just a real community event for everybody here."

The week's events will run until Friday with a wide range of activities taking place at various venues in the area.

For the full line-up visit facebook.com/gwpactivitiesweek