A Didcot resident whose younger sister suffered a stroke in 2012 is climbing Africa’s highest peak to raise money to help other stroke victims.

Father of three Richard Pegden, 45, is aiming to hike to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania in October with three friends.

He wants to raise over £1000 for the Stroke Association, the charity that helped his sister Claire rebuild her life after she had a stroke aged 37.

Richard, who manages a consultancy team, said: “I never realised that someone so young and healthy could have a stroke. It came as a huge shock to our family. It’s hard to comprehend and you feel quite helpless really.

“A stroke is never something that you recover from 100 percent but thankfully Claire has made a good recovery. It took a long time for her to get back to how she had previously been and we’re very grateful for the help and support of the Stroke Association during this period.”

Richard is training for the mammoth seven day hike by walking and jogging as much as possible and in September plans to climb Mount Snowdon in Wales twice in one weekend.

However it’s impossible to replicate the high altitude conditions of Kilimanjaro in the UK so much of how he will cope with the gruelling climb remains unknown until he gets there.

Richard said: “This will be the first time I’ve ever done anything like this at such a high altitude. You can be as fit as can be but still struggle in those conditions so there’s definitely some nerves there.

“But I’m starting to really look forward to it and I’m feeling motivated. The Stroke Association is such a good cause. It does so much to raise awareness of this terrible condition and help other families like mine get the support they need.”

Emma Strong, Regional Fundraiser at the Stroke Association, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Richard for choosing to support the Stroke Association; the money raised will go a long way in helping to support people like his sister Claire, who are living with the effects of stroke, and their families and carers, as well as help to prevent people from having a stroke.”

To sponsor Richard, visit: www.justgiving.com/richard-pegden4