A HEADTEACHER who ‘transformed’ a South Oxfordshire primary school has retired after 14 years.

Wendy Heritage has left St Andrew’s CE Primary School in Chinnor, in which she has served as both deputy head and head.

Pupils at the school set off balloons into the air in her honour, at her leaving ceremony at the end of term.

Mrs Heritage taught for 39 years, having previously worked in Oxford city schools.

Deputy headteacher Annette Mashru, who will step up as head this term, said: “We shall all miss Wendy. She transformed the school and raised standards, making it a wonderful environment to teach and learn.”

Bex Stott is set to join the school as deputy head.