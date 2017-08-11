IN an inspired match, an Oxfordshire railway centre has played host to an iconic children's tale.

'The Railway Children' was performed at Didcot Railway Centre last week, and the cast even featured live steam trains.

Alicia Newall, who played leading role Roberta as part of the Yvonne Arnuad Theatre Company, said it was the 'perfect setting' to perform the timeless classic.

The 18-year-old said: "We would normally think about taking our performances to Edinburgh Fringe but we thought we'd take it to local railway spaces instead, which turned out to be a really great decision.

"We had lots of families and young children come to the performance in Didcot and we had great feedback from them.

"Many of them said it was the ideal setting because you didn't need to imagine the trains because they were right there in front of you."

Edith Nesbit's novel, written in 1906, follows the story of Charles Waterbury, who is imprisoned on false charges of selling state secrets.

As a result, his family must move to a small house near a railway station.

Here, Alicia's character of Roberta and her siblings discover what has happened their father and decide to take action.

Miss Newall, who has a place to study at the Guildford School of Acting in September, said: "It was a really great story to perform and a great character.

"I've performed in quite a few productions before, including Mustard Seed in 'A Midsummer Night's Dream'."

The Yvonne Arnaud Theatre consists of 13 students aged 16-20 who are based in Guildford, and took its performance to Didcot to add extra authenticity to its performance, which included full Edwardian dress.

Miss Newall, who is awaiting her A-Level results, said the performance run had been an 'enjoyable experience'.

She said: "A lot of us have worked together as part of the youth theatre and it was a great group to work with.

"We had three weeks to rehearse for the performance and I had just finished my A-Levels at the time.

"It's been a fantastic experience and I've really enjoyed the whole process."

