DRIVERS are facing severe delays on the A34 near Didcot after reports of a crane on fire.

It appears the fire is southbound on the carriageway on the exit sliproad at the Milton Interchange.

The exit slip road is partially blocked after it happened about 6.30am.

Reports show traffic is building up in the area and delays of up to 30 minutes as queues strecth back past Abingdon.

