FIREFIGHTERS freed a man from a car after it flipped and crashed into a ditch.

A trapped man was rescued at 3am this morning after the car he was driving crashed into trees, spun on its side and became wedged in a trench between Buckland and Bampton.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service crews cut open the roof of the car and carried the man to safety, providing first aid before handing over to South Central Ambulance Service.

Station manager Simon Belcher said: "The crews did a fantastic job in a difficult situation, the car was on its side down a ditch and the driver was trapped inside. This was a tricky rescue handled extremely well."

An exact location of the crash has not been released, but the town and village are linked by Buckland Road.

Watch manager Ed Maloney, of Bampton fire station, said: "A safety lesson from this incident is that we should all drive according to the nature of the road, slow down and make sure you can always stop safely."

Crews attended from Bampton, Faringdon and Didcot stations.

Thames Valley Police is investigating the cause of the crash.

It is not yet known if the man was badly injured.