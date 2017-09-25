IN THE early 1960s, the community spirit of Didcot was rallied by no less a figure than Sir John Betjeman himself.

The future Poet Laureate, who was at that time president of the town's Barn Owls Theatre Group, backed a fundraising appeal by urging the townsfolk: "I heartily commend this appeal to all who admire people who do things for themselves."

The theatre was, until the county boundary was changed, the only licensed theatre in Berkshire and a great deal of money was used to maintain the building and keep up the licensing standards.

But to understand its full significance, we must go back to its foundation.

The Barn Owls drama society was an idea thought up by William ‘Bill’ Brind on his demob from the Royal Air Force. With the encouragement of the Vicar of Didcot, the Rev William Keating, the group became a reality.

Rev Keating used to run an ‘open study’ in the old vicarage, which later became the offices of Wallingford District Council, and is now the site of baptist house opposite Boots chemist in the Broadway.

Influential in the Didcot community and held in high regard, he was keen to encourage the demobbed chaps to integrate back into society.

The first play, which was financed by a loan of five shillings from each member, was a production of ‘They Came to a City’ and was staged in the Barn Church in 1947 by the ‘Barn Owls’.

The group found better premises and presented 14 plays in the hall of St Birinus Boys School, but then, in 1950, the new revision of the Theatre Licensing Act made that no longer possible and for 18 months no plays could be put on.

Instead they produced two revues, ‘Showbusiness’ and ‘Showtime’, which went on tour around North Berks.

The cast would hire a coach taking all the props with them and ‘making up’ en route.

Storage for scenery and lighting was in a Nissan hut behind the Marlborough Club and regular meetings were held in the house of Margaret Roberts (Maggie) in Mereland Road on Saturday mornings.

Feelings were so strong at not having a stage to perform on that the group made numerous attempts with various councils to obtain a site for a theatre. The group were told to ‘come back when you have more money’.

Undaunted by this and knowing that, without a site, raising money would be painfully slow the group decided to look into the possibility of leasing or buying the YMCA canteen building which had been lying derelict for about four years. However the owners wanted more money and negotiations dragged on.

The group then joined up with the Didcot Athletic club to form the Athlespian Society so that they could raise funds, which they did successfully by selling waste paper and holding one of the biggest carnivals Didcot had ever seen.

The Barn Group held dances in the Coronet Ballroom, too, and all events proved successful in raising funds.

Eventually the group obtained the YMCA building in Park Road. A large pit was dug and the ground beneath of the auditorium raised to have a proper sloping floor. Seats were obtained from the old cinema in Chippenham, the front part of the building was converted into a lounge and a foyer was added, which was later redesigned.

The fundraising was crucial for them to be able to stage their productions.

During the period 1949-1950 the group were responsible for organising a series of very successful dances in the Coronet Ballroom and in 1955 the purchasing of the lease of the YMCA hut became a reality and a mortgage for £2,000 taken out.

In 1957 the group staged its 10th anniversary production, ‘The Importance of being Ernest’.

In 1958 a production of ‘Under Milk Wood’ kept the group busy with a full cast including three members of the same family taking different parts.