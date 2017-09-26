THE children and young people from Didcot and the surrounding areas who will star in a festive show this year have been unveiled.

Some 40 eight to 16-year-olds have been picked to perform alongside the professional cast at Cornerstone Arts Centre's production of the Nutcracker and the Mouse King this Christmas.

They were selected from 150 school children who auditioned back in June and will play various chorus roles in a run of 39 shows over four weeks from Tuesday, December, 6.

It's the first in-house Christmas production produced by Cornerstone, in Station Road, in association with Goblin Theatre, under the direction of the centre’s new Arts Director Darren Walter.

Hannah Mullan, Cornerstone's marketing and audience development assistant, said: "This is a very exciting opportunity for the local children in Didcot and surrounding areas.

"This show really will be a festive treat for the whole family to enjoy.

"Please do join in the fun and support your local arts centre this Christmas."

Performances will take place throughout the festive season including on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day.

A family ticket for four including at least one child is £50.

Additional tickets cost £15 for adults, £13.50 for concessions and £12 for members.

Tickets are now available to buy online at cornerstone-arts.org or via the box office on 01235 515144.