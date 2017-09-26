LOTTERY winners living in one Oxfordshire postcode are anxiously waiting to find out just how much richer their good luck has made them, with lottery bosses confirming the minimum prize will be £2,000.

Last week, it was announced that OX11 8 was the winning sector in the Postcode Lottery's September draw, with a £3 million prize pot up for grabs.

All the residents who have a ticket in this area will share the money – but they have had to wait over a week to find out how much they will each get.

One of the winners, Elaine Harkins, said that she was ‘in agony’ waiting to find out how much she had won.

The 60-year-old support worker who has been playing the lottery for 18 months said: “I can’t sleep and I can’t eat. It is worse than being pregnant.

“I have never won anything before except the tombola. It's very exciting.

“They have told me that I will win a minimum of £2,000 and anything more will be a bonus.

“It will go on a nice holiday for me and my husband.”

Winners have been invited to an event at Milton Hill House in Steventon on Saturday, September, 30 where the proceeds will be divvied out.

Ambassadors Jeff Brazier and Judie McCourt will be hosting the event and handing out the cheques on the day.

The full winning postcode will also be announced, with those who live there receiving the largest share of the cash.

Mr Brazier said: “I can’t wait to meet our fantastic winners from Didcot this weekend. Players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised a phenomenal amount of money for charity so well done to them all and good luck!”