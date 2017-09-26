THE WORLD may be more interested in catching a glimpse of Prince Harry's girlfriend but for a pair of Oxfordshire war veterans the Invictus Games are all about showing how far they have come.

Retired Royal Navy medic Faith Fordham, from Abingdon, and former sapper Jack Cummings, of Didcot, are competing in the Paralympics-style sporting event, which was created by the Royal for wounded, injured or sick military personnel and veterans three years ago.

Ninety men and women were selected earlier this year from more than 300 hopefuls to be part of the UK team and are now battling it out in Toronto against competitors from around the world.

Miss Fordham retired from the armed forces in 2011 after serving as a leading medical assistant for six years, which included treating injured soldiers in Afghanistan.

She suffered from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and said she struggled to readjust to life back home.

The 32-year-old explained: "When I was medically discharged it felt like my world was torn apart. The military was my life and it was all I wanted my life to be. I lost my identity.

"I became severely depressed, leading to periods of time where I have been unable to leave my house and at one point even attempted to take my own life."

Now Miss Fordham has found new purpose and this month started working as a chemistry teacher at Rye St Antony girls' school in Oxford.

She said: "Since starting training, my confidence has risen and I have found a reason to get up in the morning. I am slowly figuring out who I am and where I belong."

Miss Fordham, who is originally from Canada, will compete in rowing, swimming, powerlifting and athletics across the week.

Speaking after the women's middleweight powerlifting final on Monday, in which she came seventh, the teacher praised the crowds saying: "It was awesome they came out to support us, I loved it."

Double-amputee Jack Cummings, who lost his legs in 2010 while serving with the 101 Engineer Regiment in Afghanistan as a bomb disposal specialist, views the games as an opportunity to see how far he has come since the IED explosion which left him in a coma for a month.

The 29-year-old was based at military rehabilitation centre Headley Court, in Surrey, until 2014 but will now compete at the games in swimming.

He said he was proud to be representing his country again and added: "It means everything to be part of the team. The Invictus Games will wrap up an amazing year for me."

The avid Oxford United supporter also got married to his partner Sarah last month.

Competitors have selected one or more sports to take part in from 12 categories, which include archery, wheelchair basketball, cycling and swimming.

The games are taking place from September 23-30 and are supported by the Ministry of Defence, Royal British Legion and Help for Heroes.