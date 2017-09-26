UNDER-PRESSURE county foodbanks have seen demand double in the past year and are bracing themselves for the effects of further changes to the benefits system.

Didcot Emergency Foodbank has revealed that food was given out to 199 people in August, more than double the same period in both 2015 and 2016 when 93 and 96 packages were given out respectively.

People claiming emergency food supplies this year has already far surpassed the need for the whole of 2015 with 1,421 people seen by the foodbank in the first eight months of 2017, compared to 1,150 two years ago.

Manager Andrew Snell said his team were having to resort to buying food in, despite generous donations from the public.

The 62-year-old said delays in benefits payments were a key factor.

He said: "We do not ask people why they come – they are vetted by one of the 30 organisations who refer to us beforehand – but from those who do speak to us, it is clear that the benefits system is taking a long time to deliver.

"It can take up to a week or two or more for people to receive any money after making a claim and they are being challenged more than they were, leading to a lengthy appeals process."

The government's new Universal Credit system, which simplifies four existing benefits into one payment, will be introduced for all new claims in Oxfordshire on October 4.

Mr Snell said: "We have been warned that Universal Credit will mean waiting times for payments of four to six weeks as standard.

"How are people expected to manage for that time?

"You can get a loan to cover living costs but that will have to be paid off when the benefits do start and it is not very much.

"It will be a problem, I can see it getting worse.

"We real y do not know how things are going to go."

Other factors thought to be behind the rise include family break downs, increased social housing in the area and the rise in zero hours contracts leaving people short of funds at the end of the month because of wage fluctuations.

Sarah Fry, co-ordinator of Abingdon Emergency Foodbank, said her team were also bracing themselves for the introduction of Universal Credit.

She said: "It's potentially a nightmare, we will be monitoring it very closely.

"I know in other parts of the country there has been rise in food bank use coinciding with its introduction."

Eleanor Cowan, research coordinator at Oxfordshire South and Vale Citizens Advice Bureau, agreed that delays in benefit payments were sending more people to food banks.

She said: "I can't see how universal credit is going to make things easier.

"We support trying to simplify the system but having to wait six weeks will be very difficult for most people."