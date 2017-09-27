CRAWLING through blood vessel tunnels, learning about blood clots by playing volley ball and dancing to the heart's rhythm were just some of the creative ways Didcot pupils explored the science of the human body.

More than 250 children from Willowcroft Community School in Mereland Road enjoyed a workshop with cutting-edge researchers from the British Heart Foundation (BHF) after winning a national competition, which offered schools across the country the opportunity to spend the day with real-life scientists and learn about keeping the heart healthy.

Year 5 teacher Kirsty Miller said: “We all found the workshop really enjoyable, the children were so engaged and learnt a lot. They were talking about what they had learnt for weeks afterwards.”

The pupils, from Year 1 to Year 6, took part in the interactive day with BHF researchers Dr Naveed Akbar and Dr Laurienne Edgar from Oxford University after the school held an Ultimate Dodgeball event in January which raised more than £540 for the charity.

The 'Win a Researcher' competition has now launched for 2018, with schools able to enter by signing up to hold a fundraiser for the heart charity before the end of February.

Winners will be announced in May with full details available at bhf.org.uk