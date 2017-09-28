'ACID' was thrown in to the face of a man who confronted someone snooping outside his home.

The victim, who said the attack caused him to lose his vision for an hour, was taken to hospital following the incident which took place in Didcot in the early hours of Monday morning.

In posts on social media, Kelly Crook said the attacker laughed after squirting the liquid in the face of husband Lee Redhead's and told them 'it was acid.'

Police have confirmed the attack, but have so far only said the liquid is an 'unknown substance'.

Ms Crook and Mr Reddhead were at their house in Brendon Close, near Mendip Heights, on September, 25 when they heard a disturbance outside.

Mr Reddhead, who is in his 40s, went out to investigate and noticed there had been a theft from a table in front of his house.

The man was still in the vicinity and Mr Reddhead confronted him. During the resulting confrontation, the substance was sprayed in his face.

Thames Valley Police were called to attend the incident at 1.37am.

In the Facebook post, sent on Monday night, Ms Crook said: "The smell was so potent like really strong nail polish remover. It stank out the whole house.

"The police were called and Lee was rushed to hospital.

"Luckily it wasn't a very strong acid but it was strong enough to take Lee's vision from him for an hour or so and has left his eyes stinging still."

It is understood there were more men gathered on the street near the house at the time of the confrontation, though police have not confirmed this.

David Gallagher, spokesman for South Central Ambulance Service, said: "We were called at 1.39am by Thames Valley Police who reported that a male patient had been squirted in the face with an unknown liquid outside an address in Brendon Close, causing stinging to the eyes.

"We sent an ambulance to the scene and after initial treatment at the scene, the patient was then taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital."

A 27-year-old man from Didcot was arrested on suspicion of theft and GBH with intent and a 48-year-old man from Didcot was arrested on wounding with intent. They have both been released under investigation.

Investigating officers from Thames Valley Police would like to speak to anyone who may have seen what happened.

If you have any information, call the force on 101, quoting URN 71 of 25 September.