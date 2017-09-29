COMMUNITIES hoping to get hold of cash to fix up their local facilities have just two weeks left to apply for a share of £175,000.

Vale of White Horse District Council has made the money available for groups who want to renovate and improve their local area.

Funding can be used on projects such as building new skate parks or play areas, upgrading sports pavilions, improving a community hall or purchasing life-saving defibrillators.

The current round of applications closes at 4pm on October, 15.

The council has said that they hope to give applicants an answer within 12 weeks.

Earlier this year nearly £25,000 was awarded in grants by the council, including more than £21,000 towards improvements to four village halls.

Nearly £1,500 was also given to Grove District Guides for camping equipment.

Councillor Elaine Ware, cabinet member for grants at the Vale of White Horse District Council, said: “This money can go toward all kinds of projects, big and small, to help communities thrive.

“Time is running out, so if a local facility in your area could benefit from some improvement work, speak to whoever looks after it, as they may be able to apply to us for a grant.”