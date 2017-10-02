LIFE might be about to get a lot more interesting in England's 'most normal town' after hundreds of residents bagged thousands of pounds in lottery winnings.

The Didcot postcode OX11 8 won the September People's Postcode Lottery draw and residents discovered the full extent of their new riches at an event on Saturday.

The 405 winning residents took home between £5,800 and £23,200 with one winner taking the jackpot of £267,642.

Hundreds of Didcot residents who play the game were in a jubilant mood at Milton Hill House in Steventon after learning their share of the £3 million prize pot.

Carol Walden, a Slimming World consultant, won after her specific postcode, OX11 8BE, was picked as the overall winner.

With her new-found fortune, Mrs Walden is planning to help buy some furniture for her 22-year-old son James who is moving out of the family home whilst her husband also has an eye on a new car.

Mrs Walden said: "I originally signed up to play because of all of the money that goes to charity.

"It makes such a big difference without you even noticing it coming out of your bank account.”

Earlier this year, data scientists concluded that a handful of streets in Didcot provided the most accurate representation of the entire nation.

Age, income, employment and unemployment, marital status and even Euroscepticism were all taken into account to find Britain's most average town.

But for some in OX11 8, life is about to change considerably.

The remaining money was distributed depending how much tickets each of the winners bought, with husband and wife Willie, 82, and Sarah Coates, 54, who play with six tickets between them, winning a combined total of £34,800.

Mrs Coates said they had plenty of time to decide how to spend their winnings on an upcoming trip to Majorca.

Playing with three tickets Vic Langley, 58, took home £17,400.

He said: "It's brilliant, I'm speechless.

"I've been playing for four years but only moved into my new postcode in August so I’m feeling especially lucky.

"We just got back from holiday in the USA but I think we'll look at somewhere further afield next year now."

Residents are not only the big winners, as the game donates a certain amount of money to charity.

At least 31 per cent from each ticket goes directly to charity.

Over £229 million has so far been raised by people buying tickets, which has supported over 3,000 charities and good causes in Great Britain and internationally.

Representatives from charities that have received funding attended the event to thank players for their support, including Cowley-based Oxfam, Missing People and CLIC Sargent.

Isabelle Sawford, Marketing and Fundraising Manager at Oxfam GB said: “Players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £3.5 million for Oxfam and are allowing us to continue to save and change lives around the world.

"Thank you so much for your continual support, your funding really makes such a difference.”