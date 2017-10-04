TWO Oxfordshire towns will get a share of £2.5m to accelerate major housing plans.

Both Bicester and Didcot will benefit from a new pot of cash unveiled by the Government today, to fast-track proposals for garden town homes.

The Department for Communities and Local Government (DCLG) announced that Bicester will get £500,000 towards 13,000 new homes as part of its garden town, with Didcot due to receive £295,000 for 15,000 homes.

Communities secretary Sajid Javid said: "Locally-led garden towns have enormous potential to deliver the homes that communities need.

"This new funding will help support the construction of more than 155,000 homes in nine places across the country.

"New communities not only deliver homes, but also bring new jobs and facilities and a big boost to local economies."

Didcot was given Garden Town status in 2015, with the promise of 15,000 new homes and 20,000 high-tech jobs in the next 15 years as well as a focus on green spaces and sustainability.

The project is being led by South Oxfordshire and Vale of White Horse district councils.

Bicester gained Garden Town status in 2014, with development led by Cherwell District Council.