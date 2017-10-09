MONEY was stolen from an elderly couple's home whilst they were distracted by a man claiming to be from the council.

The couple were at their home in Orchard Way, Harwell on Monday September 18 at 12.45pm when the incident took place.

A man distracted the couple by talking to them about replacing doors while an unseen offender or offenders stole cash.

Thames Valley Police has released an E-fit of the man who a witness saw at the scene.

He is described as white, in his early twenties, about 5ft 7ins and of medium build.

The man claiming to be from the council is described as white, broad set, between 5ft 7ins and 5ft 8ins, aged in his forties or fifties, with short back and sides styled greying hair.

He was wearing a dark pullover, dark jeans, a lanyard and spoke with an Irish accent.

Detective Constable Claire Routledge of force CID at Abingdon police station said: "If you recognise the man in the E-fit or have any information to help with the investigation please ring our non-emergency contact number 101 quoting reference 43170277050."