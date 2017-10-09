Drone pictures - Tim Walker

ABINGDON'S Michaelmas Fair was founded as a Medieval hiring fair for rural farmworkers to find work in the local area.

Yesterday, as Europe's longest street fair returned for two days of fun and frolics, there wasn't a lot of labour - but a lot of partying.

As usual at this time of year, thousands of people flocked to the market town from across Oxfordshire and beyond.

Among the local contingent were George Pollitt, his fiancé Sophie and their boys Logan and Oakley.

Ms Pollitt, 26, said: "This was the first year that Logan has been going on all the bigger rides, so he went on the waltzers and the twister and a big one at the end that around in circles and bounces up and down.

"I couldn't go on many of them but he just kept saying 'I loved it! It was awesome!'

"We did spent quite a lot of money but it was worth it.

"It's only once a year and it's nice that for a couple of hours they get to spend time just having some fun."

Running for a mile down the length of the High Street from the market place and down Ock Street, the fair is now widely-recognised as the longest in Europe.

The two days in October of the Michaelmas Fair are remembered fondly by the older residents even if they no longer head down to the town centre at dusk with the crowds of young people, for whom it remains a highlight of the annual calendar.

The fair returns today at the same time, midday to 10pm.