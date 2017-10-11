GUTSY grandmother Trish Wagstaff has completed her latest fundraising stunt having plunged from the sky dangling from a parachute.

The 85-year-old tackled the latest daredevil feat on Friday not content with having already completed a wing walk or swimming with sharks for previous fundraisers.

This time around Mrs Wagstaff, from Appleton, took to the skies paragliding above the Westbury White Horse, Salisbury Plain, and manahed to raise an inspirational £20,680 for Alzheimers UK.

She said: “It was great.

“I was absolutely delighted to get it done at last and we were really lucky with the weather, we had to wait about 20 minutes but then got up their fairly quickly.

“I wasn’t nervous as I have done so many of these things now, plus I don’t mind heights.

“Obviously this was different scenery to look at and we were flying up near the Westbury White Horse and were so close you could nearly brush its hair.”

The Intrepid grandmother of two had originally planned to take on the stunt in August but due to bad weather conditions had to wait until the thermals were best for paragliding.

Mrs Wagstaff had planned to take on a ‘catapulted paraglide’ at a site in Lyford, near Wantage, but it was not possible after the weather delay.

Instead she whizzed through the skies whilst strapped to an instructor and plunged from a parachute.

Prior to this Mrs Wagstaff said she has trekked round about 35 different villages and hamlets knocking on doors for sponsorship.

Mrs Wagstaff said each time she meets her friends along the way who always ask ‘what are you up to this time?’

Alzheimer’s Society community fundraiser for Oxfordshire Lucie Fowler said: “We are extremely grateful to Trish and all the time and energy she put into this paraglide for Alzheimer’s Society.

“As a charity, we rely on the generosity of individuals like Trish to help us support people to live well with dementia today and fund research to find a cure for tomorrow.”

The latest stunt is the second highest fundraiser for Mrs Wagstaff closely following the £22,000 she raised doing a wing walk last year for Cancer Research UK.

Whilst thinking up her next stunt, Mrs Wagstaff joked she could go over Niagara Falls in a barrel.

She added: "I don’t know what I will do next, I want to just relax a little bit over Christmas.

“But I am not allowed to do a bungee jump as I am too old, so it is back to the drawing board, but anyone with ideas please do let me know."