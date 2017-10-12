A THUG who beat his pregnant partner and put her in a head lock before sinking his teeth into her skin has been spared jail.

Clayton Moiloa, of Orwell Drive, Didcot had already admitted three counts of assault by beating on three separate occasions between July 1 and August 4 this year.

Oxford Crown Court heard at his sentencing how the 22-year old had been going through a rocky patch with his then partner.

On the first incident he wielded a hunting knife and tried to force her to take cocaine while videoing her, in a bid to 'discredit' her in front of social services according to prosecutors.

The second attack just weeks later arose from a row about her pregnancy, with Moiloa demanding she have an abortion.

During the row he punched and kicked her several times casing bruising.

The final incident, which saw the police called the following day, saw a row escalate to the point where he grabbed her in a head lock and bit into her flesh.

The court also heard how he had a string of previous convictions, including those for criminal damage and assault, the first of which was a theft committed when he was just 10.

In mitigation, Peter Du Feu said his client had since embarked on a new relationship with a mature partner.

Judge Maria Lamb gave him 12 weeks in prison for the first assault, 15 weeks for the second and 18 for the third, all to run concurrently, and suspended for 18 months.

He was also made subject to a community order to include 25 days rehabilitation activity requirement and involvement in the Building Better Relationships programme.