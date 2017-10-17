A DIDCOT war veteran who lost both his legs in Afghanistan has returned with a bronze medal from his debut at the Invictus Games.

Former sapper Jack Cummings, who grew up in the town, competed in last month's Paralympics-style event, which was created by Prince Harry for wounded or sick military personnel and veterans three years ago.

Ninety men and women were selected earlier this year from more than 300 hopefuls to be part of the UK team and battled it out in Toronto, Canada, against competitors from around the world from September 23 to September 30.

Events included wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, indoor rowing, archery and swimming.

The 29-year-old, who became a double-amputee in 2010 while serving with the 101 Engineer Regiment in Afghanistan as a bomb disposal specialist, viewed the games as a chance to see how far he has come since the IED explosion which left him in a coma.

Speaking ahead of the competition he said: “It means everything to be part of the team."

Mr Cummings was based at military rehabilitation centre Headley Court, in Surrey, until 2014.

He then moved back to Didcot and, after he was selected to compete in last month's games in swimming, he prepared by doing three-and-a-half miles worth of laps each week at Didcot Wave pool.

He won the medal after coming third in the ISB 50m breaststroke, which is for swimmers who have had a double leg amputation, severe trauma to a limb, no leg function and some trunk impairment.

Ashley Debell, general manager at Didcot Wave, said: “We’re so proud of Jack’s achievements in Canada, we are delighted to have had him preparing and training at Didcot Wave.

"He has been here four days a week training in the pool and gym, and it just shows his drive and determination to succeed in the games, and his bronze medal is testament to that."