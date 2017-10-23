A WINNING recipe of star chefs, TV cookery contestants and some of Oxfordshire's best food producers will come together to create an autumnal food festival in Didcot.

Being held at Didcot Civic Hall this Saturday, the fair will feature more than 40 food and drink producers with their wares, alongside a programme of demonstrations showing visitors how to make restaurant quality food.

Jeanette Howse, of Didcot Events and Christine Wallace, a contestant from 2013's Great British Bake Off, have again come together to stage the one-day festival after the success of the inaugural event last year.

Mrs Wallace says judging from the advance bookings, people are going to be coming from far and wide.

The Didcot resident, who now runs a baking business, has also convinced some of her famous friends to make an appearance, including last years bake off winner Candice Brown, who will open the festival at 10.30am.

She said: "I think it is fantastic for Didcot.

"Candice is in huge demand and to give us some of her time is fantastic.

"We would have had real difficulty getting them if I hadn't done the show."

The food festival, which is one of the few in the UK not to take place during the summer, will also feature street food, afternoon tea and children's bakery sessions with 'Mrs Bun'.

Andrew Scott and Nick Bennett, head chefs at Restaurant 56 in Sudbury House, Faringdon, will be drawing on seasonal themes at their live demonstration.

Mr Scott, who trained in Banbury said: "We've got Halloween and fireworks night coming up and people are already starting to think about Christmas which brings lots of opportunities for lovely food.

"We do a great toffee apple puree – it's a reminder of the flavours of when we were young and carefree.

"You do need a lot of patience to make some of our food but we're looking to show people it is not as hard as you think.

"We break everything down and give people some tricks.

"If all they take away is a bit more confidence to cook for their families, that is all we are trying to do."

Ms Howse, who also produces her own home made jams and preserves, said that the festival aims to get more people talking about where food has come from.

She said: "It's not just about shopping, we are bringing the whole food package together.

"All our stallholders know where their food has been made and what is in it."

Tickets cost £3 in advance, £4 on the day. For further information visit didcotevents.co.uk.