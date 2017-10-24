CAMPAIGNERS have vowed to do all they can to stop 'predatory' developers from damaging village life after another bitter planning row erupted.

Hundreds of campaigners crowded into Didcot Civic Hall last week and some were left in tears and shouted 'shame on you' after South Oxfordshire District Council's planning committee granted outline permission to build 74 new homes in East Hagbourne.

The controversial new development, proposed by Greenlight Developments, would be built on land close to Hagbourne Church of England Primary School in Main Road and those opposed claim it could put children's safety at risk.

Parents and staff at the school have raised fears that the development will cause congestion on a narrow road and increase the risk of children getting hit by cars as they walk to and from school.

Ali Junkison, 38, lives in the village and his eldest son Arthur, five, goes to the school.

He said a recent accident involving a school boy on his bike had highlighted the risks of building the new homes.

Addressing the meeting, the product manager, said: "Thankfully no one was seriously hurt that time but it shows this is a urgent matter.

"I understand the need for more houses but not at the expense of children's safety.

"We shouldn't put children's lives at risk for the sake of profit."

The Red Light Greenlight group, set up to oppose the development, said it would now be looking to oppose the decision 'in any way possible.'

Philip Rawle, the director of Greenlight, said it had commissioned an independent road safety survey which had gone 'above and beyond' what was expected.

Planning committee chairman, councillor Toby Newman agreed there were concerns about safety but did not feel the problems 'were unique' to the village and not a sufficient reason to stop the scheme going ahead.

Councillors also raised concerns that the local authority would lose a planning appeal if it did reject the application.

Greenlight is now able to submit a full planning application, which would include specific details of how the site would be developed.

At the same meeting, an application to build 135 homes east of Park Road in Didcot, was rejected because of fears about losing a 'green buffer' between the town and surrounding villages.