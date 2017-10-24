A GIANT model of the Houses of Parliament will take centre stage as southern Oxfordshire gears up to mark Guy Fawkes night with spectacular fireworks displays.

The 24-foot model has been built by the set designer of Wallingford's Corn Exchange, John Bailey, and has taken more than 100 hours to create.

It will be burnt on the bonfire at Wallingford's annual charity fireworks party on Saturday November, 4 as part of a 'London Calling' theme for this year's display.

Organiser Mark Brett, chair of Wallingford 1155, said: "I asked John 'won't you be sad to burn it having put so much effort in?'

"But he said he's used to it because all his sets at the theatre get thrown out after they've been used for a few weeks.

"The detail on it is staggering – right down to the gargoyles.

"With so much happening in the capital over the last year, we wanted to support London, hence the theme."

The display, which takes place at the Kinecroft from 6pm, will also feature entertainment, a climbing wall, fairground rides, a lantern parade and a history lesson from Wallingford Museum.

Up to 5,000 people are expected.

A £6 donation is recommended for entry and all proceeds are distributed to the 17 organisations who help to run the event.

After the long-running annual display in Didcot had to be cancelled last year when organisers Didcot Rotary Club couldn't raise enough money, new organisers Didcot Football Club and Illusion Fireworks have stepped in to put on a display for the town.

Wallingford-based Illusion Fireworks is also staging the displays in Wallingford and and at Grove Rugby Club.

The company specialise in 'pyromusicals' where fireworks displays are set to music.

Illusion Fireworks director, Karl Mitchell-Shead, said: "We choreograph it with split second accuracy.

"It's all about the emotion of the music and the fireworks.

"Together they create a really special experience.

"If it is done well it is some of the best fireworks you will see."

Mr Mitchell-Shead is aiming to establish the Didcot event as one of the biggest displays in the area.

He said: "The town has never had a show of this scale before.

"We want to show everyone what we are about."

The Didcot display takes place on Sunday, November 5.

Gates open at 4pm and tickets cost £5 per person.

The big show for the Wantage area will be held at Grove Rugby Club on Friday, November 3, with fireworks set to music alongside the normal giant bonfire at the bottom of the recreation ground on Cane Lane.

Gates will open at 6.30pm and tickets will cost £5 for adults with children and family tickets available.

In Abingdon, the 2nd Abingdon Scouts are putting on a display at Long Furlong Community Centre on Saturday November, 4 from 6.45pm.

Tickets cost £4.