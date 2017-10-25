AN OVERTURNED van blocked one lane of the A34 this morning.
The vehicle ended up on its roof on the northbound carriageway at East Ilsley, just south of Didcot.
One lane was closed and traffic queued with delays of about 40 minutes reported.
The road is now clear again.
Police have tweeted that no one was injured.
2 x RTC’s on A34 just north of East Ilsley (Northbound). Lane 1 closed. Allow extra time for your journey. Thankfully non injury.#P5562 pic.twitter.com/njPBaanJGv— TVP Roads Policing (@tvprp) October 25, 2017
Comments